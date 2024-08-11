Kuganantham questioned authorities for welfare of the common people: Soumya Swaminathan

Former Chennai Corporation Health Officer P. Kuganantham displayed courage of conviction and integrity, questioning superiors for the welfare of the ordinary people, said Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking at the event organised on Sunday in the memory of Dr. Kuganantham, who passed away recently, Dr. Swaminathan said he paid a personal price for his qualities. “I admire that quality. It is not easy to be like that,” she said. Recollecting events from the early days she worked for tuberculosis eradication in Chennai with Dr. Kuganantham, she said he had compassion for the common people.

“Instead of priority for VIP vaccination, he supported the people in slums, frontline workers, and oppressed people. He was the voice of the oppressed. He will always be remembered for his principles, his qualities. He is a very good person, somebody we can hope to emulate,” she recalled.

Former Chennai Corporation Commissioner K. Allauddin said Dr. Kuganantham was instrumental in screening and treating school students with rheumatic heart ailments from poor families.

Former Health Secretary R. Poornalingam said the successful rehabilitation of 4,000 vettiyans who were employed in corporation crematoriums were some of Dr. Kuganantham’s greatest achievements. “He was the person who transformed the Communicable Diseases Hospital, improving public health in the city. He introduced courses for lab technicians for poor students at corporation schools,” Mr. Poornalingam said, and added, “Young people should continue to follow his principles.”

The Dr. P. Kuganantham Memorial Foundation was launched in the presence of Jalaja Kuganantham, Hamsadvani Kuganantham, and Aarthi Kuganantham. The foundation will provide assistance to poor families in the areas of education and healthcare. On Sunday, children of persons with disabilities received education assistance.