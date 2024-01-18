Kuala Lumpur-bound flight suffers tyre burst at Chennai airport, passengers deboarded 

January 18, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

All passengers on a Malaysian Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur from the Chennai International Airport were deboarded, after a rear wheel of the aircraft burst, forcing it to be grounded, early on Thursday (January 18, 2024) morning. The passengers and crew members were offered accommodation at hotels, said airport sources.

The Malaysian Airlines (MH 181) flight bound for Kuala Lumpur, was ready for departure at 12.20 am at the Anna International Airport in Chennai. Over 130 passengers and seven crew members were on board. When the aircraft moved from its bay to the runway for take-off, it was found that the rear wheel of the aircraft had burst. Passengers and crew were immediately deboarded from the aircraft, said sources

No other flight movements or airport services were affected, sources said.

