Ku. Ka. Selvam challenges his expulsion from DMK

Thousand Lights MLA Ku. Ka. Selvam has filed a suit in a city civil court challenging his recent expulsion from the DMK.
The DMK leadership had suspended him soon after he met BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi, and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, he also participated in a function at the BJP State headquarters on the day of ‘bhoomi poojan’ for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The DMK then expelled him, not satisfied with his response to a show-cause notice.
In his civil suit, Mr. Selvam submitted that the manner in which he had been removed from the primary membership was against the principles of natural justice and in blatant violation of the party’s bylaws. He said there was nothing wrong in his meeting BJP leaders in Delhi. The charges made against him were vague and not specific. He had not made any derogatory statement against the DMK party or leadership when he addressed mediapersons, he claimed.
Mr. Selvam sought the court to declare the party’s order dated August 13, removing him from the primary membership of the DMK, as non-est, null and void.
When the matter came up for hearing, assistant civil judge J. Bharathi ordered issuance of notices to the DMK, represented by its president M.K. Stalin.
