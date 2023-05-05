Krishna water reaches State border, quantum to go up in a few days

May 05, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Krishna water discharged from Andhra Pradesh has reached Tamil Nadu’s border at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district. The Water Resources Department expects the quantum of flow to improve in two days.

On Friday, the Kandaleru Poondi canal on the Tamil Nadu border received 100 cusecs of water. Officials said about 2,400 cusecs of water was discharged from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh.

“We expect the flow to rise to 500 cusecs in two days. If we receive 500 cusecs daily, we will get 2 tmcft. that was assured by A.P. in two months,” said an official. The water would be stored in Poondi reservoir from where it would be distributed to meet Chennai’s water requirements.

Chennai has received 3.71 tmcft of Krishna water between July last year and March this year.

Meanwhile, there are talks on diversion of water from the newly-formed reservoir in Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, which has 94.2% of its capacity.

According to sources in the department, the infrastructure to draw water for drinking water purposes was ready. But water is yet to be used for the city water supply.

There were suggestions to convey a minimal amount of water from the reservoir through the 8.6-km channel, which was created to intercept the Kandaleru-Poondi canal and bring water. This would transmit water to Poondi reservoir with minimal loss.

The reservoir, which was inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity to store 500 mcft of water. However, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said there were no plans to draw water from the new reservoir as of now. There is sufficient water in other sources and this would be maintained as a buffer source.

Concerns were raised about the need to improve the reservoir. Gummidipoondi MLA T.J. Govindrajan said a proposal for ₹15 crore had been submitted to the government. Surplus water of about 5 tmcft. drained into the sea. The government could construct check dams across the Araniar river and fill several tanks and chalk out combined water supply schemes for neighbouring areas. “I had raised the issue in the Assembly recently. The Kannankottai-Karadiputhur Road gets flooded during monsoon as the surplus course has not been formed properly. This disrupts traffic,” he said.

Sources said the surplus water from the reservoir filled nine tanks and then drained into Pazhaverkadu.