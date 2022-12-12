Krishna water flow into the State border of KP canal dropping steadily

December 12, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Flow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh has been dropping steadily in the State border of KP canal at Uthukottai, Tiruvallur district since Saturday. This comes in the wake of all city reservoirs heading to full storage capacity this monsoon.

However, the Water Resources Department expects residue water to continue flowing into the Poondi reservoir, which is the prime storage point for the city’s water supply, for another month. Water stagnation in the canal is more due to the wet Kandaleru Poondi canal’s bed for the past two years.

It may be recalled that Poondi reservoir started receiving water since November 20 as Andhra Pradesh decided to provide Chennai’s share of Krishna water ahead of its schedule in January. “We too agreed as they were planning to take up canal maintenance work during February. We had more storage space in the reservoirs then,” said an official.

On Monday, the State border of the KP canal received only 394 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Krishna water, much less than 706 cusecs received two days ago. The city has received nearly 2,048 million cubic feet of Krishna water since July with breaks in supply in between, the officials added.

The fifth reservoir in Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai too remains full and often gets water from the KP canal. However, resources remain unused as Chennai Metrowater is drawing water from other reservoirs for drinking water supply. Officials noted that the reservoir has been brimming with water for most of the months since its inauguration in 2020. A marginal amount of water is being released for irrigation needs.

Monsoon flows in major waterways in Tiruvallur district are also on the rise. On Monday, about 500 cusecs was released into Araniar river at Pichattur in A.P. This reached Uthukottai in Tiruvallur on Monday night.

“We cannot entirely call water release from reservoirs as waste of resources as it helps maintain rivers’ ecosystem,” the official added.