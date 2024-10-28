Krishna water discharge to Chennai, crucial to boost storage, improves on Monday

Krishna water flow into Chennai that had dwindled to a trickle, improved from Monday. It comes as a vital source, especially when the city reservoirs have low storage, and the Northeast monsoon has been weak for a few days now.

The State’s entry point of Kandaleru Poondi canal received nearly 240 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of Krishna water on Monday and about 200 cusecs flowed into Poondi reservoir after seepage and evaporation loss.

Water released from Kandaleru reservoir, Andhra Pradesh, is significant now to boost the storage in city reservoirs that feed drinking water to the city. They now have a combined storage of 41.3% that would last for a few months.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the water discharge was reduced from Andhra Pradesh owing to heavy rainfall last week and it has been stepped for the past two days now. The city has received a maximum Krishna water flow of 300 cusecs so far, since its release on September 23. “We expect the water discharge to be stepped up to 500-600 cusecs in the next few days. Krishna water has added storage of nearly 791 million cubic feet (mcft) to the reservoirs. This is equal to 20 days of drinking water supply,” said an official.

While the reservoirs need another 3,000-4,000 mcft of water to reach a comfortable storage position and sustain daily drinking water supply, WRD expects to receive at least 2,000 million cubic feet of Krishna water this time. “We will decide on seeking more Krishna water depending on the NE monsoon rainfall to augment resources,” the official added.

Chennai experiences hot weather

Meanwhile, Chennai continues to be one of the hot places in the State with the day temperature staying four degree Celsius above normal on Monday. Both the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.2 degree Celsius and 35.5 degree Celsius. Madurai airport recorded the hottest temperature of 36.4 degree Celsius for the day in the State.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, rainfall activity may pick up marginally from October 31 and there are chances of isolated heavy rainfall in a few interior districts on November 1. The prevailing northerly/northwesterly winds and lack of cloud cover have led to the sweltering heat for the past few days.

Y.E.A.Raj, former Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, noted that such prolonged dry spells interspersed with hike in day temperature were normal during NE monsoon. “Cyclone Dana that moved north had led to northwesterly winds. Usually, wind flow reverses to seasonal easterlies in two or three days. This time, the reversal is slow and pressure over south Bay of Bengal is slightly high and led to increase in day temperature.” he said. Meteorologists expect the easterlies to revive in November and rainfall to pick up after November 3 or 4.