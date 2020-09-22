Krishna water bolsters storage at Poondi reservoir

Inflow of 544 cusecs received on Tuesday

The Poondi reservoir, one of the many waterbodies that feed the city’s drinking water supply system, has been receiving Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh since Monday.

On Tuesday, the reservoir received inflow of nearly 544 cusecs (cubic feet per second).

Officials of the Water Resources Department said this would help step up storage in the reservoir, which currently stood at only 156 million cubic feet (mcft) against its capacity of 3,231 mcft, and would also sustain the city’s supply of drinking water.

The entry point of the Kandaleru-Poondi Canal in Tharamaikuppam village, Uthukottai, received nearly 732 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water from river Krishna. The water travelled another 25 km through the canal to reach the Poondi reservoir.

Last month, a meeting between the officials of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh decided that about 4,000 mcft of water would be provided to Chennai in a span of two months. With the Kandaleru reservoir having storage of 40,000 mcft, water was discharged on September 18.

The State government would take measures to seek the entire annual share of 12,000 mcft in two spells till April 2021, officials added.