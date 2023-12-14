Krishna Gana Sabha’s Margazhi Mela opens

December 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Krishna Gana Sabha’s 67th Margazhi Mela got under way on Thursday with the presentation of the Nrithya Choodamani to Vidushi Sreelatha Vinod and Sangeetha Choodamani conferred upon Vidwans Mysore M. Nagaraj and Mysore Manjunath.

N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., who presented the titles, said that Krishna Gana Sabha founder R. Yagnaraman was way ahead of his times. His efficiency in organising was legendary and he was the first to introduce the Natyakala Conference.

On dancer Ms. Vinod, he said that she was a highly acclaimed artist and generously gave to students. On the Mysore Brothers, violinists, he said that Pandit Ravishankar had himself bestowed upon them the title of Princes of Mysore. They have dedicated their life to the violin.

Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti said that the name Krishna Gana Sabha used to be synonymous with R. Yagnaraman, who had an eye for spotting talent. He said that programmes would be held till January 3 and urged members and music connoisseurs to attend them.

Saashwathi Prabhu, CEO, Krishna Gana Sabha, said that this year’s festival was dedicated to the memory of R. Yagnaraman as this is his birth centenary. The sabha was started in 1954. In July events were organised to mark the centenary.

Sabha secretary Y. Prabhu said that this year the seats of the auditorium had been changed from the old cane ones to plush cushion ones. “The cane chairs were my father’s choice. We tried to retain them for a long time. But people were complaining and so we have changed them. The old ones have found a new home at a sabha in Neyveli,” he said. Dance guru Savithri Jagannatha Rao and Cleveland Sundaram spoke.

