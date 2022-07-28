K.R.A. Narasiah’s autobiography launched

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, T.S. Krishnamurthi laud the work of the author

Author and historian K.R.A. Narasiah’s autobiography Through The Rear View Mirror was launched at an event in the city on Thursday by former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gandhi said the book was an honest description of one’s life honestly lived with no malice, no regrets and great deal of gratitude for whatever had come his way. He has described friends with candour and those who did not quite measure up to the description with forgiveness. Marvelling at his sense of humour, Mr. Gandhi cited from the book in which the author talks about his experiences of going to the theatre in London.

Former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamuthi, who received the first copy of the book, said that it was not an easy job to write a book. “I took about three years to write a book on Indian democracy.” But an autobiography is perhaps much more difficult since one has to try and recollect incidents of the past with delight and with an eye on the future to indicate what lessons can be drawn from those experiences, he said. Mr. Narasiah, he said, had narrated his humble beginnings. He said a Telugu man learning and writing books in Tamil was commendable. He said he hoped the author would have the energy and enthusiasm to write more books.

Historian and author V. Sriram recalled how he had met Mr. Narasiah at historian S. Muthiah’s house and how the two wrote a book on the Madras Port. He said Mr. Narasiah had a good sense of humour and can laugh at himself and his community. “He has told me many stories about Andhras and Tamils.”

In his response, Mr. Narasiah thanked artist Manohar Devados for being at the function. He recalled how he had joined the Navy and on the first day after four years of training when he was to get aboard the INS Rana, which was anchored off Mumbai’s Gate of India, he fell into the Arabian Sea. He said he had served the Navy for 10 years and thereafter worked at Visakhapatnam port.