Koyambedu wholesale market to function on March 27 and 28

The Koyambedu wholesale market, including vegetable and fruits market, will continue to work on March 27 and March 28, according to traders welfare associations.

Various traders associations had earlier announced that the market would remain closed on these two days in solidarity with the nation-wide lockdown. However, the decision was withdrawn after a meeting with the authorities concerned on Thursday morning.

S.Srinivasan, wholesale fruit merchant, said that the flowers and fruits wholesale market would operate as usual and the market has received sufficient truckloads of fruits.

According to wholesale vegetable merchants, the decision was withdrawn following the government instructions to operate the market. All the wholesale shops would remain open on Friday and Saturday. It was advised that the closure may lead to panic and escalation in prices of the vegetables in the retail market. Moreover, the crowd visiting the market may increase after two days of shutdown.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association said the market received only a limited number of produce. About 250 truckloads of vegetables arrived on Thursday against the normal daily load of 450. The sales too were dull and the fewer arrivals did not create any issues.