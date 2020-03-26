Chennai

Koyambedu wholesale market to function on March 27 and 28

Koyambedu market. File.

Koyambedu market. File.   | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

The decision to close on these two days was withdrawn after a meeting with government authorities

The Koyambedu wholesale market, including vegetable and fruits market, will continue to work on March 27 and March 28, according to traders welfare associations.

Various traders associations had earlier announced that the market would remain closed on these two days in solidarity with the nation-wide lockdown. However, the decision was withdrawn after a meeting with the authorities concerned on Thursday morning.

S.Srinivasan, wholesale fruit merchant, said that the flowers and fruits wholesale market would operate as usual and the market has received sufficient truckloads of fruits.

According to wholesale vegetable merchants, the decision was withdrawn following the government instructions to operate the market. All the wholesale shops would remain open on Friday and Saturday. It was advised that the closure may lead to panic and escalation in prices of the vegetables in the retail market. Moreover, the crowd visiting the market may increase after two days of shutdown.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association said the market received only a limited number of produce. About 250 truckloads of vegetables arrived on Thursday against the normal daily load of 450. The sales too were dull and the fewer arrivals did not create any issues.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 3:34:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/koyambedu-wholesale-market-to-function-on-march-27-and-28/article31171744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY