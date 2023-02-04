Koyambedu wholesale market set to have a park on an eight-acre OSR land

February 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A park with recreational facilities will be developed on the eight-acre OSR (open space reservation) land on the Koyambedu wholesale market premises, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA Chairman P.K. Sekarbabu said on Saturday.

The Minister told The Hindu that a project would be chalked out to create a vibrant, child-friendly park and serve as a lung space in the bustling locality.

Highlighting various other efforts to improve the Koyambedu market complex, Mr. Sekarbabu said steps would be taken to maintain a clean and hygienic environment on the premises. The market generated about 200 tonnes of garbage which was cleared daily. There were plans to clear the garbage twice a day, which was now done only on special occasions.

There are nearly 3,941 shops in vegetables, fruits, flowers and foodgrain sections in the market. Encroachments on service roads and unauthorised shops often pose a hindrance to movement of vehicles and visitors. Pathways and approach roads would be improved for the convenience of the visitors, Mr. Sekarbabu said. On an average, the market received about one lakh visitors daily.

Cattle menace

Another challenge that the market faced was of stray cattle causing trafffic jams. A meeting would be held with the owners of about 500 cattle on the issue and preventive steps would be taken.

“I have finished inspecting flower and vegetable markets. A report will be be prepared on the steps to improve the market once the inspection of two other markets on the premises is completed,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting on modernising the Koyambedu market with officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Greater Chennai Police. He reviewed the progress of the ₹20-crore project to improve the market.

Various steps, including solid waste management, traffic regulation, security arrangements and setting up a separate police station in the market, were discussed.

