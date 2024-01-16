Koyambedu wholesale market merchants’ federation demands better amenities in the complex

January 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

It’s been almost three decades since the Koyambedu wholesale market was established in Chennai. But merchants at Koyambedu complex are still waiting for some better amenities to be provided.

Known to be the city’s hub for perishable goods, the market received about one lakh visitors daily and the number of trucks from other States and retailers increased during festival season. However, wholesale merchants noted that the market spread over 300 acres still lacked proper drinking water supply and none of the shops had water connections.

Members of the Federation of All Associations of the KWMC Periyar Market said there was a need for safe drinking water for about 10,000 labourers. Merchants have been demanding water connections for several years and have been buying water.

Complaining that a clinic in the complex has been closed now, the Federation has demanded that a hospital must be opened for the labourers in the market. Moreover, a committee must be formed to clear encroachments and regulate traffic. Only two vehicles must be permitted entry into the market for each shop.

G.D.Rajasekaran, the Federation’s president said with the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus shifted to Kilambakkam, the State government must consider using the space for market development. Parking lots must be created in vacant spaces for vehicles visiting the market.

In its charter of demands, the Federation said sales must be permitted only in shops and not outside warehouses. Noting that godowns for perishable goods were mushrooming around the market, the members said there was a need to restrict the number of trucks. The Federation also recently submitted its demands to the Market Management Committee.

