Koyambedu vegetable traders demand a monthly holiday

Koyambedu vegetable traders are not in favour of the weekly holidays declared for the wholesale market. Instead, they prefer a holiday on the last Sunday of the month.
Various sections of the Koyambedu market were reopened from September in a phased manner with COVID-19 safety norms in effect. When the vegetable market was shifted back from Thirumazhisai to Koyambedu, Sundays were declared as holidays for maintenance.
However, merchants now want a holiday on the last Sunday of every month as weekly holidays affected the business of semi-wholesalers. They are planning to make a representation about their demand to the Koyambedu Market Management Committee (MMC) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. D. Rajasekaran, president of the Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market, said though most shops had shifted to Koyambedu, some merchants were continuing trade in the Maduravoyal and Poonamallee belt. On days when the market is closed, semi-wholesalers will lose out on business.
“We also want the business to be extended till noon instead of the present 9 a.m. We plan to request MMC authorities to carry out maintenance work till 10 p.m.,” he added.
