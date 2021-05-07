Koyambedu merchants want business hours extended

CHENNAI

07 May 2021

Association says retail traders have just three hours to sell the produce

The new restrictions curtailing the working hours of retail vegetable shops since Thursday has had a cascading effect on sales at the Koyambedu wholesale market, according to traders.

Merchants at the market say the number of retailers visiting has dropped by 40% to 50% after the new restrictions came into force.

They want the State government to consider an extension of timings by two hours for retail vegetables and fruits outlets.

Less time for purchases

S. Chandran, president, Koyambedu Periyar Market Licensed Merchants’ Association, said retailers are left with less time to purchase perishable goods from the wholesale market. They have to wind up purchases by early morning and often have only two or three hours left to carry out business till noon.

“Sales dropped in the Koyambedu market on Friday as many retailers who had stock left from the previous day avoided visits,” he said.

Merchants said that trucks from places, such as Nellore and Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh, find it tough to load goods in vehicles as the market’s working hours are limited to noon.

G.D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market, said that though the wholesale market is open till noon, many retailers finish business by 6 a.m. to reach their outlets. About 5%-10% of the produce is getting wasted as there are no takers.

No wastage

“Normally, there is no wastage in the market in May owing to demand. The prices of most vegetables are within ₹20 a kg as only 30% to 40% of the sales are being carried out,” he said.

The Federation plans to make a representation to the government to increase the working hours of retail outlets by two hours to cope with the loss.