Koyambedu traders seek exemption

CHENNAI

20 April 2021 00:34 IST

‘Retail traders visit the market around 1 a.m. to make purchases’

Representatives of various traders’ organisations at the Koyambedu wholesale market have urged the government to exempt traders from the night curfew restrictions.

Members of the Federation of All Associations Federation of KWMC Periyar Vegetable Market said retail traders visited the market at 1 a.m. and wholesalers too need to be on the market premises by 2 a.m. They submitted a representation to Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday, seeking exemption for traders from the curfew.

