Koyambedu traders largely COVID-free

500 swab samples are being collected daily in the market for the last few days

In recent days, the test positivity rate for COVID-19 has been zero at the Koyambedu market complex, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said. During the first wave, Koyambedu was one of the largest clusters that spread the infection across the State.

An average of 500 traders were being tested in Koyambedu every day and no traders had tested positive in recent days, the officials said.

Chennai district has reported the lowest test positivity rate among all the districts in the State. Valasaravakkam zone is the only zone with some areas registering a higher test positivity rate. Corporation officials have been expressing concern about the continuous reporting of positive cases in areas such as Virugambakkam and Saligramam.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had directed officers to continue testing traders at the market.

On Friday, Mr. Bedi and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inspected the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex and intensified the vaccination drive.

The civic body and the police would install watch towers to monitor physical distancing and mask wearing by visitors at the market.

Officials said the Corporation had vaccinated 4,800 traders at the Koyambedu market complex.

The vaccination drive would cover lorry drivers and also those visiting the market from other areas.

A mass cleaning of the market would be taken up on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

In Koyambedu market, 1,731 people had been fined in May for failing to wear masks and 699 shops had been identified with violations pertaining to physical distancing.

All traders had been directed to get vaccinated. The civic body was mulling banning traders who were not vaccinated.

The civic body would identify the list of traders in each zone and vaccinate them to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the neighborhoods. The Corporation plans to launch the vaccination of traders at the Chintadripet market and Kasimedu market before the lockdown is relaxed.

Meanwhile, the civic body has urged residents to call 044-25384520 to report violations of home quarantine in their neighborhoods.