Koyambedu traders’ federation want long-pending demands to be met

Federation of associations demands that encroachments be cleared and basic facilities, including better access to traders, be provided in the market complex

March 02, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market want encroachments to be removed from the market and their long-pending demands to be addressed.

In a representation to Koyambedu Market Management Committee, the federation said several demands of the traders remain unmet for many years now. Though they were promised that wholesale business would not be allowed in a radius of 50 km from the market, such trade continued.

Encroachments were rampant in and around the market complex, hindering the traffic and public movement. The shops licensed to occupy 25 sq. ft. occupied far more space.

Similarly, fruits and flowers market had many traders who have set up a separate market on the public space without getting a licence. The authorities must conduct periodical checks and clear encroachments. The federation wanted better access to foodgrains market as it had affected footfall into the complex.

Federation president G.D. Rajasekaran said that vehicles and buses must be allowed through E Road to provide retail traders access to the market. The market lacked basic facilities such as water supply and healthcare. Traders may have to resort to agitation if long-pending demands were not resolved.

The Federation wanted more transparency in the market administration and sought better representation of traders in the committee. The market administration was promised to be transferred to traders many years ago, he said.

