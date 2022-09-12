Koyambedu to be the next big junction of Metro Rail

CMRL takes the decision keeping the proposed Thirumangalam- Avadi in view

Koyambedu will be the next big interchange in the network of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) as it will provide much-needed integration between Phase I and Phase II projects. Also, for the future line, which has been planned between Thirumangalam and Avadi via Ambattur by the State government, there is a possibility that this network could start from Koyambedu instead of Thirumangalam.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), in the ₹61,841- crore Phase II project that has three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (Corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (Corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (Corridor 5) — they have made changes in the alignment and finalised it in Corridor 5. The original alignment had a CMBT station; now, CMRL plans to shift that station to Koyambedu adjacent to the existing station itself.

“At Koyambedu, the station built in Phase I and the station coming up for Phase II will be integrated and the platform for Phase II will come up over Phase I. We plan to acquire minimal piece of land for Phase II station at Koyambedu. The idea is to ensure those travelling in Phase I and Phase II can interchange seamlessly. We chose Koyambedu instead of CMBT because the major operations in CMBT will eventually shift to the upcoming Kilambakkam Bus Terminus,” an official said.

Koyambedu station in Phase I has one of the highest number of passengers travelling and every day nearly 8,500-9,000 passengers use this station. Several passengers from areas such as Maduravoyal, Nolambur, Chinmaya Nagar and even Virugambakkam take trains from Koyambedu.

At Thirumangalam too, there is already a station in Phase I project in operation and one more has been planned for Phase II. Although the CMRL wanted to integrate the two stations, it may be unlikely because the Phase I station is underground while the Phase II station will be elevated.

The construction for the Phase II project is gaining momentum at several important stretches across the city such as Adyar, Madhavaram, Greenways Road, Royapettah, Purasawalkam, Poonamallee, Porur, Light House and Kodambakkam. In another four years, the first stretch of Phase II project from Poonamallee to Kodambakkam may be open to public.