Koyambedu merchants to decide on shifting to Thirumazhisai on May 8

With the Koyambedu wholesale market shut since Tuesday, wholesale vegetable merchants will announce their decision on shifting to the upcoming temporary market in Thirumazhisai on May 8.

The wholesale merchants had already decided to halt vegetable trade in the city till May 10. Members of the wholesale merchants associations plan to visit the market being set up at Thirumazhisai satellite town on Thursday.

The sudden closure of the Koyambedu market without prior information had resulted in a loss of about ₹10 crore as stock was wasted, said D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetables Merchants Association.

He said several traders were concerned about the facilities in the new market. “Most of the labourers have returned to their native places. We need a minimum of 2,000 labourers to operate the trade. But, there are hardly 250-300 labourers in the city now,” he said.

Meanwhile, work is in progress in full swing at Thirumazhisai to set up sheds for vegetables shops. The wholesale merchants want to check on the basic facilities at Thirumazhisai before starting business there.

Mr. Rajasekaran said, “Traders were concerned about the safety aspects in the market. We will decide on shifting to the new market after consultation with office bearers of 27 associations in Koyambedu and also with the authorities concerned.”

On an average, Chennai receives 6,000 tonnes of vegetables daily. The issue of shortage of vegetables may begin to surface in the city in one or two days. When the new market opens, there may be problems related to crowding and it has to be tackled, he said.