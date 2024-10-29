GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Koyambedu market will not function on November 1

Published - October 29, 2024 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The vegetable market in Koyambedu wholesale market will not function on November 1 on account of Deepavali.

The Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex said about 1,500 shops, including 200 wholesale vegetable shops, would be closed on Friday. About 450 lorries that bring produce daily will not visit the market from October 31 evening. While the wholesale market will resume by Friday midnight, the retail market would be open on Saturday.

