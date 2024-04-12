Koyambedu market to remain closed on polling day

April 12, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

In view of the Lok Sabha election, shops at the Koyambedu market will remain closed on April 19. The Chennai Fruits Agents Association has announced a holiday for the shops on the polling day to enable traders and labourers to cast their vote.

A press release said this was the first time that the wholesale fruits market would be shut on a polling day.

The wholesale vegetable and food grains market had earlier announced that it would remain closed.

S. Srinivasan, president of the association, said that the fruit market had been functioning on election days since it moved to Koyambedu in 1996.

The market will stop receiving truck loads on the evening of April 18 and resume functioning after 6 p.m. the following day.

