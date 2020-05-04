Koyambedu market to be shifted to Thirumazhisai

The Koyambedu wholesale market will stay shut on May 5 and 6 as it is being shifted to Thirumazhisai.

It will become functional from May 7, according to the Koyambedu Market Management Committee.

According to a release, the decision was taken in the wake of many vendors and labourers at the market testing positive for COVID-19.

To ensure availability of vegetables and help farmers, it was decided to temporarily shift the market to Thirumazhisai. Arrangements were being made to set up shops at the new location. Traders in and around the city would now have to travel to Thirumazhisai to purchase vegetables.

Traders said the decision was sudden. Several traders had already ordered truckloads of vegetables from neighbouring States for sale on May 5 and some of the vehicles had already arrived in the city. Labourers who stayed in the Koyambedu market premises were transported to other places and given accommodation.

M. Thyagarajan, president, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Association, said: “We are unclear about the facilities in Thirumazhisai. We have to decide on shifting to the new place.”