Koyambedu market to be open today

CHENNAI

22 May 2021 23:35 IST

Wholesale traders await the government’s decision regarding operation of the market from Monday

As the State government has extended the lockdown till May 31 with stringent restrictions, the Koyambedu market will function on Sunday to enable retailers to buy perishable goods.

As Sundays were declared weekly holidays because of the pandemic, it has led to confusion about the availability of sufficient produce. Wholesale traders expect a shortage in arrivals as many did not source produce owing to the scheduled holiday.

The Koyambedu market became busy by Saturday afternoon as retailers rushed to make purchases after fresh restrictions were announced.

S. Chandran, a wholesale merchant, said business was dull till noon. However, the market witnessed a surge in the number of retailers from afternoon as many wanted to stock up on vegetables.

“We usually have nearly 40%-50% of the stock left from the day’s business. On Saturday, most of the remaining stock was sold out,” he said.

The sudden demand for vegetables also led to an increase in prices. Wholesale traders raised doubts about the decision to shut vegetable and fruits shops during the lockdown.

Uncertainty prevails

There was also uncertainty over the functioning of the market from Monday as traders complained that they were yet to be informed or consulted on the issue.

G.D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market, said that on average, the market received about 5,000 tonnes of vegetables daily from various areas of the State and other parts of the country.

“If the wholesale market is shut, the city may experience a shortage. We cannot function when retail shops are closed, and this will also affect farmers who have already been hit,” he said.

On Sunday, there could be more demand. However, only 40%-50% of the trucks were expected to arrive. Prices could soar further owing to this, he added.

Officials of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee said that the wholesale market would function till Sunday evening.

However, a decision was yet to be taken on the operation of the market starting Monday.