Koyambedu market to be open till noon

The working hours of Koyambedu wholesale market complex will be extended till noon from Wednesday.
This would help retailers make their purchase without much hassles, said traders.
At present, the market is open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
The market will have two monthly holidays to facilitate maintenance.
D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Associations of the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, said the market would be closed on every second and fourth Sunday from this month.
“We have agreed to the Koyambedu Market Management Committee’s decision to carry out maintenance work. We are in talks with the authorities concerned to provide more facilities and better maintenance,” he said. The market, which had turned into a COVID-19 hot spot, was reopened in phases since September last year.
