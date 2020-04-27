Koyambedu market to be closed if more test positive for COVID-19, says Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said the Koyambedu fruits and vegetables market will have to be closed if four or more persons in the market test positive for COVID-19.
Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash and Police Commissioner Mr. Viswanathan and other officials held a meeting with traders on Monday morning, to explore the possibility of shifting the market to Madhavaram and Kelambakkam.
The meeting was held after two traders who came to Koyambedu to purchase supplies testing positive for COVID-19.
Mr Viswanathan said sellers indulged in retail sale of vegetable and fruits on the pretext of wholesale sales. Mandatory physical distancing was not being maintained at the market at all, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.