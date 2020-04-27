Koyambedu market to be closed if more test positive for COVID-19, says Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said the Koyambedu fruits and vegetables market will have to be closed if four or more persons in the market test positive for COVID-19.

Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash and Police Commissioner Mr. Viswanathan and other officials held a meeting with traders on Monday morning, to explore the possibility of shifting the market to Madhavaram and Kelambakkam.

The meeting was held after two traders who came to Koyambedu to purchase supplies testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr Viswanathan said sellers indulged in retail sale of vegetable and fruits on the pretext of wholesale sales. Mandatory physical distancing was not being maintained at the market at all, he added.