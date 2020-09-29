Koyambedu market sees high vehicle traffic on reopening day

Back in business: Labourers unloading vegetables at the Koyambedu complex on Monday.

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 00:17 IST

Due to more arrivals, wholesale vegetable prices dropped by as much as 20%

The Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable Market Complex received a huge influx of vehicles on Monday as it reopened after nearly five months.

While traffic around the market was regulated, the area inside was congested as several heavy vehicles of both wholesalers and retailers shared the space till 8 a.m. The market complex was closed on May 5 after it became a COVID-19 hotspot.

Wholesalers noted that the market received an additional 500 retailer vehicles, instead of the usual 2,000 vehicles, because it had opened after a holiday. Earlier this month, traders had declared that the Thirumazhisai market would remain closed on Sundays till they moved back to Koyambedu.

With plenty of arrivals on Monday, wholesale prices of several vegetables dropped by as much as 20%. However, it may take a few more days for the rates to reflect in retail stores, said merchants.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said the temporary market in Thirumazhisai used to receive around 300 trucks of vegetables. In contrast, about 400-450 vehicles came to Koyambedu on Monday. This would likely decrease in the coming days, he said.

Stocked up

Vegetables such as beans and broad beans, which were sold for ₹70 and ₹80 per kg, went for ₹60 and ₹40 per kg respectively on Monday. Many shops have also stocked truckloads of vegetables, which was not possible in Thirumazhisai, he said.

Parking space was allotted to retailer vehicles in the yet to be reopened flowers and fruits market sections. They were allowed inside in batches.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders’ Association of KWMC, said about 15,000 retailers had visited the market on Monday, and this number would drop from Tuesday as more restrictions would be in place.

There were more vehicles in the market area as some retailers’ vehicles were allowed inside as early as Sunday night and heavy vehicles took time to unload produce. “We managed to finish sales by 10 a.m. The issues will be sorted out in one or two days,” Mr. Rajasekaran added.