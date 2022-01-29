Koyambedu market panel cracks down on single use plastics

A team of MMC inspects shops, seizes goods kept in plastic carry bags

CHENNAI To ensure a plastic-free environment in the Koyambedu wholesale market, the Market Management Committee (MMC) has started a drive to create awareness against single use plastics and seize such packaging material.

On Saturday, a team inspected the shops in the flower market and seized single use plastic carry bags. The team said the single-use plastics were becoming rampant in the flower market and accounted for a big chunk of littered waste. Traders have been advised to use alternative material such as banana leaves, cloth bags and mantharai leaves.

“We advised retail vendors and trucks bringing flowers to the market from the neighbouring districts to shift to eco-friendly packaging material,” an official said. The team seized goods packed in plastic covers and imposed fines on five shops.

Similar drives would be conducted in vegetable and fruit markets in the Koyambedu complex.

The Koyambedu MMC and the Avvai Village Welfare Society had carried out an awareness campaign against the use of single use plastics and the need for alternatives. Cloth bags were distributed to the merchants as part of the drive earlier this month.

The Koyambedu MMC plans to seal shops who continue to use plastic material. It has been decided to set up 10-15 shops at the entrance of the flower market to sell cloth bags.

Traders’ association wanted the MMC to distribute cloth bags to traders and retailers to help spread awareness.