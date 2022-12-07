Koyambedu Market Management Committee gives away unsold vegetables to voluntary organisations

December 07, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee has started giving away unsold stock of vegetables to voluntary organisations in the city to prevent it from reaching the dumpyard.

The market has been receiving abundant arrivals of vegetables in the past few weeks.

S. Shanthi, chief administrative officer of the committee, said merchants had been asked to drop unsold stock of vegetables in the office instead of dumping them in the market space.

The Koyambedu MMC has listed 40 voluntary organisations, including old age homes, to donate such vegetables. “We even get unsold stock of onions and potatoes. About 750-1,000 kg of vegetables are given away daily to an organisation,” she said. Nearly 25 tonnes of vegetable waste is sent to a biogas plant in Chetpet.

Good harvest in the major vegetable-growing States had brought down vegetable prices in the Koyambedu wholesale market. Though prices are in a downward trend around this time of the year, traders said the cost of most vegetables had dropped by 40% now, which was phenomenon seen once in five years.

S.Chandran, secretary, Federation of Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers and Food Grains Traders’ Associations, said a kg of beans that were sold for ₹60 to ₹80 a kg a month ago is now sold for ₹10 to ₹20 a kg on Wednesday. Instead of 600 bags, the market got nearly 2,000 bags that led to a crash in prices. The produce is not being diverted to other markets in the State as they had sufficient stock.

Traders said drumsticks and carrots were sold for a relatively higher price. While low prices bring cheers to customers, farmers are often at the receiving end until the base price stabilises to ₹20 a kg. The prices may remain the same for another month, said P. Sukumar, a wholesale merchant.