Koyambedu market in need of better facilities

It has been over two decades since the Koyambedu wholesale market was inaugurated. But the city’s hub for perishable goods continues to lack basic facilities.

Wholesale traders complain that several portions of the market remains waterlogged for over a day even after a short spells of rain. This is despite the stormwater drain network provided in the market.

While the ‘E’ road is also used by private buses that reach the omni-bus terminus, the ‘A’ road leading to the Poonamallee High Road remains the only approach road for heavy vehicles to enter the market from that end, said M. Thyagarajan, president, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Traders’ Welfare Association.

Though the roads were repaired in the past, they have not undergone any major blacktopping for a few years. Moreover, vehicles carrying produce and retailers use this single approach road for nearly a decade as two other parallel connecting roads have been closed for the work of Chennai Metro.

Members of the association noted that the alternate approach road was yet to be built and nearly 4,000 vehicles used the damaged road daily. P. Sukumar, treasurer of the association, said, “We have water supply connections. But, there is no water for over 15 years. Many traders are managing with borewells. We used to have two traders as representatives in the Market Management Committee. But, they have not been elected for two years even though meetings are held.”

After a recent association meeting, the members have chalked out a charter of demands to be submitted to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Market Management Committee. This includes regulations for clearing garbage, action against online trading of vegetables and stringent implementation of the Tamil Nadu Specified Commodities (Regulation of location) Act, 1996 in the market.

Aside from action against encroachments in the market, traders also demanded the government to reopen 200 shops in the flower market complex that remain closed.