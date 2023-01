Koyambedu market complex to get a makeover

January 03, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday directed officials to give Koyambedu market a makeover. According to a press release, he ordered the officials to improve the toilets, modernise solid waste management, strengthen transport connectivity, provide water supply and install CCTV cameras for better surveillance in the market complex. Officials led by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra and CMDA CEO M. Lakshmi participated.