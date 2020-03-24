Koyambedu functions with limited arrivals; foodgrain market to function only till noon

A day after people’s curfew, Koyambedu wholesale market complex started functioning on Monday, but with limited arrivals. However, traders noted that this would not hamper the availability of essential goods in the city.

With the restrictions in place for inter-State transport, the Koyambedu market received only 70% of its daily stock, particularly from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

On an average, the market gets up to 450 truck loads of vegetables alone daily, traders said.

The dip in the arrivals had escalated the price of a few vegetables on Monday. But, traders said the cost would stabilise in the next few days with increase in arrivals.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Association said beans and broad beans were priced at ₹75 and ₹65 a kg respectively. These vegetables were sold for up to ₹45 last week.

Similarly, brinjal and green chillies were priced up to ₹30 and ₹40 a kg respectively due to lower arrivals. It may be recalled these were some of the cheap vegetables last week priced up to ₹20 a kg. Most of the other vegetables cost ₹20 - ₹25 a kg in the market.

According to wholesale merchants, the sales had also dipped by 20% as many retail customers bought more quantity than usual last week.

But, the market has started getting customers and small traders from neighbouring places such as Arakkonam and Kancheepuram.

“We are continuing to provide gloves and sanitisers for the safety of labourers. There are nearly 10,000 labourers in the market. Many of them are finding it tough to get food at nominal cost. The Amma canteen in the locality is not enough.

The State government must make alternate arrangements for the daily wage labourers,” said Mr. Sukumar.

Meanwhile, members of the Koyambedu Food Grains Traders Association have decided to operate the food grain market only between 3 a.m. and noon from Tuesday for the safety of traders and labourers due to COVID-19 threat and imposition of Section 144 in the city.

This arrangement would be continued till further notice, members said.