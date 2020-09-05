Koyambedu fruit merchants meet Deputy Chief Minister

Traders ask him to announce reopening date for the fruits market at Koyambedu

Members of the Chennai Fruit Commission Agents Association met Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday, requesting him to announce the date of reopening of the fruits wing of the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex.

Association president S. Srinivasan said the State government had earlier announced that the food grains and vegetable markets would be opened on September 18 and September 28 respectively. However, there was no decision on the fruits market.

“The Deputy Chief Minister has assured us that the fruit market will be opened a fortnight after September 28. Different sections of the market are being opened in a phased manner. He has promised to announce the date in a few days,” he said.

Members were also informed that a decision on reopening the fruits wing earlier will be taken based on the operation of the other markets.