Koyambedu flyover to be ready soon

CHENNAI

05 July 2021 00:04 IST

The work, which started in 2015, is expected to be completed by this month end

Construction of the ₹93.5 crore flyover at Koyambedu on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai is nearing completion. Work to install lights along the 1.15 km stretch and painting of the four-lane wide structure is being taken up.

“We hope to complete it by this month-end since the main structure was done a couple of months ago and the approach ramp on one side has been completed and the other ramp is nearly over. In about two weeks, laying of bituminous tar, which is the top and final layer, will be taken up,” said a source in the Highways Department.

Although the flyover work was supposed to begin in 2015, it could commence only in 2017 with the traffic police permitting construction on 100 m stretches at a time.

“Even during construction, diversion of traffic for building the spans was a big problem since the site is bang in front of the bus terminus and near the vegetable, fruit and flower markets. Construction using machinery could be done only for about three hours at night daily. Then there was the lockdown and the workers left the city,” said a source.

On completion, the flyover will bring relief to motorists and allow those proceeding towards Anna Nagar and Vadapalani to avoid the signal on the junction of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Kaliamman Koil Street. Around 60% of the straight traffic is estimated to take the flyover. Local traffic will remain at grade.