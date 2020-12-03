Koyambedu flower market to reopen on December 14

CHENNAI

Traders say vegetable prices, which shot up recently, had stabilised now

After nearly seven months, the Koyambedu flower market will be reopened on December 14. This is the last section of shops waiting to be reopened at the market complex.

The wholesale market was closed in May after it turned into a COVID-19 cluster. The flower market began functioning from a four-acre site in Vanagaram sans basic amenities.

Business was also carried out in other places of the city for several months.

About 600 shops that are functioning in various places are set to shift to Koyambedu soon.

On Wednesday, members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sankangalin Peramaippu and the Federation of All Traders’ Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex met Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member-secretary Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru on the issue.

Merchants said various sections of the market had been reopened in four phases so far. The market now received about 40,000-50,000 retailers daily and customers were not allowed on the premises.

Meanwhile, vegetable wholesalers said prices of most vegetables had stabilised after the remaining semi-wholesalers reopened 700 shops on November 29.

S. Chandran, Koyambedu Periyar Wholesale Market Licensed Merchants Association, said, “Wholesale business has picked up by 20%-30% after semi-wholesalers shifted to Koyambedu. We are able to manage crowds in the market as 90% of the encroachments have been controlled. The Market Management Committee authorities conduct periodical checks.”

Wholesale price of most vegetables had dropped by 50% over the past few days, except potatoes, onions, tomatoes and carrots. D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders’ Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, said the price of onions had dropped to ₹30-₹40 a kg. Retailers did not prefer Egyptian onions anymore as local onions were available at almost the same price.

While carrots were sold for ₹55 a kg in the wholesale market on Wednesday, the price had dropped by almost half now. Heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had led to the price hike. Similarly, potatoes were sold at ₹35 a kg and tomatoes ₹25 a kg in the wholesale market due to shortage of produce.

“As the yields are better, we expect the cost of most vegetables to dip further. Broad beans and capsicum are being sold for ₹20 a kg. Even those priced over ₹30 may sell for a lower price by January,” said Mr. Rajasekaran.