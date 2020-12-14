Koyambedu flower market reopening to be delayed

Reopening of the flower market in Koyambedu may be delayed by a few days. In the meantime, it will continue functioning from the temporary premises in Vanagaram.
Traders had earlier said they were preparing to shift to the Koyambedu market on December 14.
However, the reopening of the market may be delayed; the State government was likely to announce a fresh date soon, traders said. The flower market was the first section to be shifted out at the end of April when the market became a COVID-19 hotspot.
Phased return
There are about 600 flower shops in the market. Other markets, including foodgrains and vegetables, have been allowed to function in a phased manner since September.
S. Mookiah, president, Koyambedu Wholesale Flower Merchants’ Association, said about 300 merchants were functioning out of the temporary market in Vanagaram.
Several flower traders were from various other places, including Virugambakkam, Madhavaram, Vadapalani, Kolathur and Retteri. “Many traders are functioning from the Vanagaram market without basic facilities. We are waiting for the government to allow us to move back to the market like others,” Mr. Mookiah added. Traders wanted the Koyambedu market space to be maintained better.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath