Kovilambakkam residents seek SWDs

Rajaji Sixth Cross Street, Kovilambakkam, remained under water for more than 20 days during this rainy season. Residents had a tough time, walking down this street. In the absence of stormwater drains, rainwater stagnates on the road following a downpour.

So, residents of Rajaji Sixth Cross Street have made a request to the Nanmangalam Town Panchayat to construct stormwater drains immediately.

V. Ramya, a resident of Rajaji Sixth Cross Street, says, “Even during floods in December 2015, our street did not get waterlogged. And then, the nearby Fifth Cross Street was relaid, its height got increased and Rajaji Sixth Cross Street dipped to a lower level.

“In spite of repeated complaints to the Panchayat, no steps were taken to drain the rainwater. Further, sewage from an open stormwater drain on Fifth Cross Street overflowed and got mixed with the stagnant rainwater at Rajaji Sixth Cross Street.”

Further, the residents have requested the Panchayat to lay an approach road to Vaithyalingam Nagar. “The approach roads have not been relaid for years. The existing stretch is muddy and therefore, during rains, it turns slushy and slippery,” says a resident.

Mosquito menace

Another issue that bothers the residents is poor maintenance of vacant plots.

“Garbage is being dumped in the vacant plots and they are overrun with vegetation. In addition to mosquito menace, there are snakes slithering around the area. We have given a petition about this too, to the Nanmangalam Panchayat.”