Kovalam gets Blue Flag certification

CHENNAI

23 September 2021 01:08 IST

The eco-label is given after checking 23 criteria

The Kovalam beach near Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu with its facilities for surfing, bathing and parking and its accent on safety has received the Blue Flag, a world-renowned eco-label certification for beaches, marinas and boats.

The certification, which is provided for the duration of a tourist season, is based on certain criteria, including water quality, especially with respect to the presence of e-coli in the water, said Sujeetkumar Dongre, National Operator for Blue Flag programme, which is implemented by Society for Sustainable Urban Development in India. Thirty-three criteria are checked before the certification.

“For the past two years, Kovalam has worked on achieving these standards, including environmental education and environmental management. Local people and other beach users have been taught the importance of the beach and keeping it clean and safe. They have ear-marked a safe bathing area under the watchful eyes of trained life guards, life guard towers and a control room, a trained paramedical staff to provide first aid and CCTV coverage of the beach area,” he said.

The beach is an accessible one for the differently abled persons with exclusive toilets and parking space for their use too.

The Chengalpattu District Collector had applied for the certification after achieving the standards. An independent national jury looked at the compliance and then sent it to the international jury at Copenhagen.