Actor Kovai Sarala, known for her comedy roles in Kollywood films, is the latest to join the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). She joined the party in the presence of its founder Kamal Haasan.

She joined MNM at an event organised by the party in the city on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday.

Two other women also joined the party along with her. Another actor, Sripriya, is already a member of the party.