Kotturpuram Urban Forest stands out with community participation and biodiversity

Ever wondered what it takes to grow a forest? On the River View Road at Kotturpuram is a 4.5-acre urban forest, one of the very few of its kind in Chennai. The Kotturpuram Urban Forest (KUF), formerly called the Kotturpuram Tree Park, is a green space run by Nizhal, a trust that works on planting of saplings, on the land belonging to the Public Works Department.

The ‘vanam’ now has nearly 1,000 trees of native species and shrubs that were nurtured, and is continued to be taken care of, by community volunteers. In 2006, the PWD approached Nizhal with a piece of barren land along the banks of the Adyar and asked the non-profit organisation to grow some trees. What started with a few hundred saplings and far fewer people is now an example of how an urban public space can bring together people who are otherwise known to be boxed in their apartments with balcony gardens.

Inspiring participation

A set of photographs depicting the timeline of the park adorns the curved wall at the entrance of the urban forest. The photos, which show people of all ages attending to plants at every stage of the park’s development, send a clear message: it takes a village to grow a forest.

What sets the Kotturpuram Urban Forest apart from other public parks in the city is the biodiversity and community volunteering. “The normal Corporation park will not have so much biodiversity. See, for greening, you can just use so many of the commonly available plants and the place will become green. We need to be sensitive to the fact that these are opportunities to bring back biodiversity,” says Shobha Menon, founder-trustee of Nizhal.

The trees in the Kotturpuram Urban Forest include Jamun (Syzygium cumini), Child life tree (Putranjiva roxburghii), Arjuna (Terminalia arjuna), Flame of the forest (Butea monosperma), Alexandrian laurel (Calophyllum inophyllum), Chaste tree (Vitex negundo), White Gulmohar (Delonix elata), Siris (Albizia lebbeck), Indian kino (Pterocarpus marsupium), Kadamba (Mitragyna parviflora), Pongam (Pongamia pinnata), several fig varieties (Ficus species), and Bulletwood tree (Mimusops elengi).

Noteworthy tree species are the Belleric Myrobalan or ‘thaandri’ (Terminalia bellirica), the fruit of which is used in the Ayurvedic edible triphala, the famed Asoka (Saraca asoca), which finds a mention in The Ramayana and is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In addition to trees, the Kotturpuram Urban Forest is home to several birds, butterflies, and moths. There is also a nursery that houses 2,000 saplings and a herbal garden.

The saplings of most of the trees were brought from The Forest Way, a trust, based in Tiruvannamalai, working on conservation. Some have interesting stories, says Ms. Menon. One of the Ficus trees came in a suitcase in Delhi, and a vadha narayanam (Delonix elata) came from a Salem jail, one of the prisons where Nizhal works as part of its Green Prisons initiative.

A booklet on urban forestry, compiled by the Government of India, notes, “Urban greenery development relies not only on investment and technology but also largely on the attitude and involvement of urban residents. Planning and acting on issues relating to people’s living environment have increasingly become a socially embedded practice, shifting from serving an abstract public interest to actively engaging the public.”

“Whenever we could [mobilise funds], we got the saplings, when students came we planted, and then some of us would water them through the week and weekends. It wasn’t a project,” says Ms. Menon. In the initial years, there were only two hand-pumps from which water had to be pumped and used in the entire plot of land. “Anybody we see, we’d ask for help. That’s how the volunteering increased,” she adds. By word of mouth, and through the print media sometimes, people started to come in regularly. Now, students from several schools come to the Kotturpuram Urban Forest for tree walks and workshops.

‘Useful experience’

M.N. Gajendra Kumar, a working professional, was barely 16 years old when he started volunteering in the Kotturpuram Urban Forest in 2011. A Class XI student, Mr. Kumar was interested in pets and plants since his childhood. “It was challenging and exciting. I learnt a lot. I am now able to identify trees wherever I go,” he says, adding that the experience helped him gain knowledge of trees and their medicinal values.

Talking to new people and conducting tree walks also helped Mr. Kumar in communication. “I lost stage fear. It helped me a lot during college. I was able to handle campus interviews easily,” he says. Mr. Kumar was also part of a team of youngsters involved in Nizhal’s ‘Free the Tree’ campaign.

In a 2021 study on urban ecosystem services and psychology of interconnectedness, researchers Swatilekha Sen and Sanat Kumar Guchhait of the University of Burdwan, West Bengal, say that sustainable urban life is not meaningful through only material consumption; rather social bond, cultural values and psychology of individual are intensely interlinked with urban livelihood and culture where presence of green space and biota has some determining influence for better urban neighbourhood.

Describing the aerial view of the Kotturpuram Urban Forest as “breathtaking”, Usha Vijay, a chartered accountant, says that while people in urban spaces enjoy the benefits of parks, not many are ready to contribute. “In the Kotturpuram vanam, it has become like a movement now. Whoever comes, they pitch in,” she says.

The volunteers are involved in transferring fallen leaves to the compost pile, raking the compost pile, making basins around the plants to prevent water stagnation, staking plants, transferring small saplings to the nursery, and cleaning the walkway. The Kotturpuram Urban Forest, an example of a green space that gives a lot more to people than what the people give it, is maintained more like a community forest than a public park. There’s no entry fee, for visitors, saplings are given for free, the dry fallen leaves are not entirely cleared, except to be taken to the compost. Once, there was a wasp’s nest near the entrance that some people wanted removed. “So, we put up a board saying that the wasp nest is in progress, please do not disturb,” says Ms. Menon.

