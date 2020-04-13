Kotturpuram resident makes cloth masks for conservancy staff

A maker of cloth bags for shops, Kotturpuram resident S. Bhuvaneshwari had quite a stock of cotton cloth material, running to 15 metres, when the lockdown happened. As she is a social activist, she decided to put it to timely use, for the benefit of a segment of the population that is working on the frontlines — conservancy and sanitary workers.

She decided to stitch cloth masks for the conservancy and sanitary staff of Zone 13, who clean the streets in Kotturpuram region and sanitise the region using manual disinfect sprayer machines.

Though they were wearing masks, given the nature of their work, they would always be in need for more masks. She noticed that during the disinfection work, the masks worn by the sanitary staff were getting wet.

“The cloth mask can be washed and reworn,” says Bhuvaneshwari. This resident of Kotturpuram has until now stitched more than 50 cloth masks and have had them distributed to these workers.

“If the staff need more masks and If I get cloth material I will stitch the masks and distribute them to these workers free of cost, as they are doing a great service to society at this hour,” says Bhuvaneshwari.