Kothwal Chavadi shifts base

The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday shifted the market at Kothwal Chavadi to the Broadway bus stand. Corporation officials clarified that while all retail shops at Kothwal Chavadi were shifted to Broadway bus stand, wholesale outlets were not disturbed.

Just 20 wholesale shops at Kothwal Chavadi were open on Wednesday. Most wholesale traders were unable to open shops because of restrictions on the movement of vehicles.

Gathering of crowds

A few days ago, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash had inspected the Kothwal Chavadi market and ordered its shifting due to the gathering of huge crowds in the area.

“At least 200 retail shops on Anna Pillai Street and Malaya Perumal Street were shifted to the Broadway bus stand on Tuesday night. The market started operations on Wednesday. Over 4,000 people can visit the market without violating the norms of social distancing,” said a civic official.

People started visiting the market on Wednesday by 4.30 a.m., and most products were sold before noon. The Broadway bus stand, a famous landmark in the city, is expected to attract a large number of people wanting to purchase vegetables at an affordable price, said officials. On Wednesday, many retail outlets reported a sharp increase in the retail prices of vegetables.

Corporation officials have made arrangements for parking and garbage clearance at the market.