Kothai Aachi passes away

Kothai Annamalai, also known as Kothai Aachi, wife of Kumudam magazine founder S.A.P. Annamalai, passed away in the city on Monday morning. She was 92.

One of the directors of the Kumudam Group, she had been instrumental in the development of the magazine from the beginning.

An avid writer, Kothai Aachi was also a voracious reader.

When her husband and Kumudam founder-Editor S.A.P. Annamalai passed away in 1994 and their son S.A.P. Jawahar Palaniappan took over the reigns, Kothai Aachi continued to offer constructive guidance to him. She is survived by a son and two daughters.

