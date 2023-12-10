HamberMenu
Korukkupet residents, supporters of R.K. Nagar MLA clash, video goes viral

December 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension gripped Korukkupet after a clash broke out between its residents and the supporters of R.K. Nagar MLA J.J. Ebenezer, on Sunday.

A senior official of the City Police said Mr. Ebenezer arrived in Korukkupet on Sunday as part of a special camp to distribute relief materials to the residents affected by Cyclone Michaung.

However, the residents allegedly rebuked the MLA’s supporters for showing up only after a few days since the torrential downpour.

A verbal argument ensued, which snowballed into an altercation in which a resident allegedly assaulted one of the supporters of the MLA. Enraged, the MLA is said to have threatened the person concerned of severe consequences and tried to assault the residents.

The police intervened and pacified the MLA and the residents, and assisted the former in leaving the place.

A video of the altercation has gone viral on social media.

The R.K. Nagar police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.

