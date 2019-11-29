Korean national held, 4 kg gold seized

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs arrested a Korean national and seized 4 kg gold worth ₹1.56 crore from him on Thursday.

According to a press release, on Thursday morning the officials got a tip off about gold being smuggled from Hong Kong. A special team comprising AIU and Rummaging and Intelligence Wing was formed and surveillance was intensified in the Customs clearance area.

On Thursday, the officers intercepted a man rushing towards the gate. He was taken inside and searched.

The officials identified him as Chang Sic Ban, from Seoul. During the search, the officials found heavy packets wrapped in newspapers in both the shoes.

Upon opening it, the officials found four gold bars weighing one kilogram each. They were seized under the provisions of Customs Act and he was arrested.

During interrogation, Chang said that he was a graduate in architecture and was working as a fitness trainer. The gold was handed over to him outside Hong Kong airport. He was supposed to hand it over to an unknown person who would identify him with a picture.