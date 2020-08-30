Korean film review contest results to be out on Monday

CHENNAI

30 August 2020 00:37 IST

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea here will announce on Monday the six winners of the Korean film review contest it is organising from August 7 to August 31.

A statement issued by the consulate said the contest was part of a variety of online cultural events it was organising this year.

In June, the consulate organised a K-pop dance contest. The statement said four cultural events were planned this year to showcase the diverse cultural aspects of the Republic of Korea.

Advertising

Advertising

Hong-Yup Lee, the Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, expressed gratitude to Indians for their interest, affection and support for Korean films. He recalled how Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who called Korea the ‘Lamp of the East,’ was highly respected in the country.