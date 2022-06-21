Korean film festival inaugurated

Tamil Nadu and South Korea share a beautiful relationship, says Minister for Industries

The expansion of South Korean companies and industries in the State is testimony to why Tamil Nadu presents an ideal environment for industry, culture, tourism and livelihood, said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, at the inauguration of the Korean Film Festival 2022 on Tuesday. The film festival is being organised by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, and the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Minister spoke about how Tamil Nadu and South Korea share a beautiful relationship dating back to 2,000 years when a Tamil princess married a South Korean King.

“Tamil Nadu at present has one of the largest Korean expat communities in the country. It is an honour to also be a part of the ongoing K-wave movement that has created such a significant impact on music, film, and television industry across the world,” he said, speaking about the interest of the youth in the State in K-pop, K-Dramas and films. Highlighting the commonalities shared between Tamil Nadu and South Korea, he hoped for the shared trade, economic and cultural growth to continue.

Young-Seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Chennai said that over the last two years, there was a significant increase in the popularity of K-pop and K-Dramas, as well as interest in Korean cosmetics, fashion and culture world over.

“Apart from young fans, we also saw people across age groups becoming fans of K-Dramas as well as films. I hope this continues, and I would like to encourage young students to also learn Korean language and explore opportunities in South Korea to pursue their studies there,” he said.

While speaking about the growth of business relations between South Korea and Tamil Nadu, Mr. Young-Seup Kwon also said that he hoped for a direct flight between South Korea and Tamil Nadu soon so that people from there could experience the beauty of Tamil Nadu and all that it has to offer.

Actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and B. Ramakrishnan, Vice President, ICAF also spoke at the inauguration.

The 2015 film Assassination was screened as the opening film for the festival. The festival will go on till June 23 at Rani Seethai Hall.