Korean film festival inaugurated

The Korean Film Festival 2019 was inaugurated in the city on Thursday, marking 100 years of Korean cinema.

Inaugurating the festival, Consul General of the Republic of Korea Hyung Tae-kim said the film festival would be a platform to share cultures of both countries.

“Movies are the universal language of humankind. The film festival coincides with 100th anniversary of the Korean film history,” said Mr. Hyung.

N. Sathya Moorthy, Commissioner of Income Tax, said Korean filmmakers had won critical acclaim. AVM Productions joint managing director AVM K. Shanmugam said Korea and Tamil Nadu had a lot of cultural similarities.

On Thursday, the film Anarchist from Colony was screened. The fatal encounter and Wonderful nightmare will be screened on Friday. On Saturday, films such as Quiet dream and Untouchable lawmen will be screened. Admission is free.

