Korean envoy to host webinar today

Economic trends in India and changes in tax norms to be the topics

The Consulate-General of the Republic of Korea will host a webinar on “Current economic issues in India” in collaboration with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) on Thursday.

In the webinar, economic experts will present on the current and future economic trends in India and extensive range of topics, including changes in Indian tax norms, custom clearance, duty policy and exchange rates after COVID-19 pandemic and Tamil Nadu’s latest incentive programme, according to an official release.

Around 100 company representatives will participate in the webinar chaired by Consul General Young-seup Kwon in Tamil Nadu.

Approximately 150 Korean companies, mostly Hyundai Motors, Samsung Electronics and their vendors employ 3 lakh people, thereby leading to job creation of 1.5 million jobs in Tamil Nadu indirectly, the statement said.

Deputy Consul General Hong Yup Lee said the webinar would be timely and ideal as many Korean investors were looking for sites for their factories shifting out of China and other countries for various reasons.

Mr. Lee hoped that Tamil Nadu and its people would continue to build a business-friendly environment for the Korean companies and expats to bring more potential Korean investments into the State. For example, he said allowing import of food ingredients specific to Korean cuisine will make the daily life of Korean expats easier, making it easier for Korean companies, which were a bit reluctant to relocate to India.