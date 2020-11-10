Korean Consulate to host seminar tomorrow

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 00:53 IST

Focus will be on economic issues

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea will host a seminar on “Current Economic Issues in South India” on November 11, which shall cover a comprehensive range of frequently enquired topics by Korean businessmen, including Corporate Social Responsibility and Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules 2020 (CAROTAR 2020).

The seminar will be held at The Leela Palace, Chennai, and in Korean language. It will highlight the CEPA Support Centre in Chennai and its impact on Korean investments in south India.

Over 20 major Korean companies, including Hyundai Motors India Ltd, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd, POSCO, Lotte, Doosan Bobcat, GS Global, KEB Hana Bank, Shinhan Bank, and Woori Bank will participate, according to a statement.

The Consulate’s research on government investment incentive policies of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh incorporated in a booklet would be distributed to at least 400 Korean companies and the regional governments, it added.

Economic recovery

Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General, said most Korean companies, such as Hyundai Motors, Kia and Samsung, had recovered from the pandemic challenges, making unprecedented historical revenue and profits. Such success of Korean companies would bring more investments from Korea to south India to boost the local economy, he added.