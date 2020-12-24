Korean Consulate praises city-based K-pop group’s video

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea has expressed their gratitude towards Dream Kpop, a Chennai-based K-pop enthusiast group, for showering their support on the Korean people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video, they sang two songs — Butterfly, a popular Korean song, and Hum Honge Kamyab.
The songs were aimed at encouraging the Republic of Korea to not lose hope in fighting the pandemic and to boost confidence in economic revival and public safety.
The Consulate, as a mark of its gratitude, posted the video on its Facebook page.
Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Korea, expressed his gratitude to the young music group.
In a message, he said the current situation, being the darkest moment before the dawn, was a time when the people of Korea should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of south India in overcoming the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath