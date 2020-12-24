Korean Consulate praises city-based K-pop group’s video

In a video, they sang two songs — Butterfly, a popular Korean song, and Hum Honge Kamyab

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea has expressed their gratitude towards Dream Kpop, a Chennai-based K-pop enthusiast group, for showering their support on the Korean people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video, they sang two songs — Butterfly, a popular Korean song, and Hum Honge Kamyab.

The songs were aimed at encouraging the Republic of Korea to not lose hope in fighting the pandemic and to boost confidence in economic revival and public safety.

The Consulate, as a mark of its gratitude, posted the video on its Facebook page.

Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Korea, expressed his gratitude to the young music group.

In a message, he said the current situation, being the darkest moment before the dawn, was a time when the people of Korea should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of south India in overcoming the pandemic.